Humberside Police officers working around the clock to rid the streets of those who cause the most harm have now arrested a total of 93 people with 21 of those charged as part of Operation Shield.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Throughout the week our teams have been out in force, targeting criminals and arresting those suspected of being involved in crime.

"We’re continuing to keep up the pressure, as part of the second week of intensive action our teams have brought in 62 people for offences ranging from possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs, robbery, theft and burglary.

"We’ve also been patrolling hot spot areas and carried out 22 stop searches, seizing drugs, cash and weapons from our streets.

"If you have anything to report to us, whether that’s nuisance behaviour in your community, suspected drug dealing or you have information on a crime that’s been committed, get in touch with us on our non-emergency number 101."

For all the latest news on Operation Shield and the work of the teams behind the action, visit the website and follow social media feeds on Twitter and Facebook by searching @HumberBeat.