ADMINISTRATORS for Wilko have announced the closing dates of remaining stores, including York and Selby.
The Clifton Moor shop in York will close on Thursday, October 5 and the Wilko in Abbey Walk Shopping Centre in Selby will shut on Sunday, October 8.
The hardware and furnishings discount retailer fell into administration on August 10 and insolvency experts at PriceWaterhouseCoopers brought about a phase of closures as rescue negotiations for all 400 stores collapsed.
Wilko employed 12,500 people across its 400 shops and ran support and distribution centres in Worksop and Newport.
Redundancies began at these two sites on September 4 and closure of the first 52 stores began on September 12.
Rival B&M agreed to buy 51 shop sites in a £13 million deal and the name Wilko is set to remain on the UK high street after retailer The Range agreed to buy its brand, website and intellectual property, with plans to sell the acquired brand in its stores.
The following stores will shut on Tuesday, October 3:
Hounslow, Greater London
St Albans, Hertfordshire
Dunstable, Bedfordshire
Weston Favell, Northampton
Bristol
Lancaster, Lancashire
Leeds Trinity, West Yorkshire
Reading, Berkshire
Poole, Dorset
Lincoln, Lincolnshire
Halifax, West Yorkshire
Washington, Newcastle upon Tyne
Hitchin, Hertfordshire
Chatham, Kent
Southend, Essex
Metro Centre, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
Epsom, Surrey
Cannon Park, Coventry, Warwickshire
Norwich, Norfolk
Preston, Lancashire
Canterbury, Kent
Kingston Upon Thames, Surrey
Carlisle, Cumbria
Barnsley, South Yorkshire
Kingswood, Bristol
Colchester, Essex
Ilford, Greater London
Maidstone, Kent
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
The following stores will shut on Thursday, October 5:
Bishop Stortford, Hertfordshire
Tottenham Hale, Greater London
Worthing, West Sussex
Romford, Greater London
Selly Oak, Birmingham
Wembley, London
Birstall, West Yorkshire
Uxbridge, Greater London
Burton, Staffordshire
Lee Circle, Leicester, Leicestershire
West Ealing, London
Blackburn, Lancaster
Bexleyheath, Greater London
The Beacon Eastbourne, East Sussex
Weymouth, Dorset
Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire
Beaumont Leys, Leicester, Leicestershire
Hinckley, Leicestershire
Livingston, Scotland
Chelmsford, Essex
Riverside Shopping Centre, Northampton, East Midlands
Sittingbourne, Kent
Stourbridge, West Midlands
Manchester, Greater Manchester
Hamilton, South Lanarkshire
Deepdale, Preston, Lancashire
Basingstoke, Hampshire
Clifton Moor, York, North Yorkshire
Burgess Hill, West Sussex
Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway
Harrow, London
Tooting, London
Telford, Shropshire
Ipswich, Suffolk
St James Retail Park, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
Nottingham, Midlands
Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
Bulwell, Nottinghamshire
Abergavenny, Monmouthshire
Frenchgate Shopping Centre, Doncaster, South Yorkshire
Clifton, Bristol
The following stores will shut on Sunday October 8:
Neath, Neath Port Talbot
Bromley, London
Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire
Cardiff, South Glamorgan
Selby, North Yorkshire
Arnold, Nottinghamshire
Portsmouth, Hampshire
Oswestry, Shropshire
Chester, Cheshire
Hucknall, Nottinghamshire
Ayr, South Ayrshire
Widnes, Cheshire
Horsham, West Sussex
Birkenhead, Merseyside
Kingston Centre, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
Parkgate, Rotherham, South Yorkshire
Perry Barr, Birmingham, West Midlands
Castleford, West Yorkshire
Porthmadog, Caernarfonshire
Brighouse, West Yorkshire
Chelmsley Wood, West Midlands
Swansea, Wales
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear
Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire
Silverlink, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear
Chesterfield, Derbyshire
Sutton, Surrey
Derby, Derbyshire
Scarborough, North Yorkshire
Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
Plymouth, Devon
Ely, Cambridgeshire
Loughborough, Leicestershire
Liverpool, Merseyside
Stratford, London
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
Coventry, West Midlands
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
Exeter, Devon
Luton, Bedfordshire
Wood Green, London
