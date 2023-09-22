The event at York Racecourse aims to celebrate the best in tourism, hospitality and culture.

Sponsored by LNER, there will be 16 categories at a glittering dinner on Thursday March 14.

Eligible winners across a number of categories will be automatically put forward to the national Visit England Awards for Excellence 2024 to compete for the crown of the country’s best.

York has a strong record of national glory, with Middletons Hotel’s General Manager, Adam Wardale, taking the national Unsung Hero Award in the Visit England Awards for Excellence 2022.

Last year, The Dovecote Barns was a silver runner-up in the Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year in the Visit England Awards for Excellence 2023.

New categories for 2024 include The Best of York Award, and Independent Business of the Year.

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director of Make It York, said: “We’ve had some really strong applications this year, across the board. A huge congratulations to our finalists who have been announced today, and who have demonstrated excellence in their sectors.

“The Visit York Tourism Awards celebrate the countless organisations who work tirelessly year-round to deliver the best experiences for visitors and residents, we look forward to celebrating their successes and achievements at the ceremony in March.”

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “We are proud to support the Visit York Tourism Awards, helping to celebrate the individuals and businesses that continue to work hard to make York such a great place to visit.

“From historic sites to wonderful places to eat and stay, the city has so much to offer and is one of the most popular destinations on the LNER route. Congratulations to all those who have been selected as a finalist.”

The categories and the finalists are as follows:

Business Event Venue of the Year (sponsored by Business Enterprise Fund): The Guild Hall, City Cruises.

B&B and Guest House of the Year (this currently has no sponsor): MonkBridge House, The Bar Convent Guest House, The Fat Badger, York.

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year (this currently has no sponsor): Flaxton Meadows.

Wigwam Holidays, High Oaks Grange.

Event, Festival or Cultural Experience of the Year (sponsored by North York Moors): Castle Howard, Hallow Scream at York Maze, York Pride, York Mansion House.

Experience of the Year (sponsored by LNER): Sharmini's Inspirational Indian Cuisine, The Bloody Tour of York, The Deathly Dark Tours, The Wizard Walk of York.

Independent Business of the Year (sponsored by Latimer by Clarion Housing Group): Avorium, The Deathly Dark Tours, The Wizard Walk of York, Breezy Knees Gardens.

Large Hotel of the Year (sponsored by Streamline Taxis): Middletons Hotel, Moxy York, The Grand.

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year (sponsored by Ward Hadaway): The York Dungeon, National Railway Museum, The Web Adventure Park, Yorkshire Air Museum.

New Tourism Business Award (sponsored by PPS Essentials): Hark Lake Escapes, The Wizard Walk of York, Hocus Pocus Tiny Hotel.

Pub of the Year (sponsored by Hunter Gee Holroyd): The Lime Tree Inn, The Fat Badger, York; Social 8 Lounge, The Drovers Arms Restaurant and Country Pub.

Retailer of the Year (sponsored by York BID): York Gin, Love Cheese, The Potions Cauldron.

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year (this is still seeking a sponsor): 101 House At The End, Roomzzz Aparthotel York.

Small Hotel of the Year (sponsored by Booking.com): The Pheasant Hotel, Clementine’s Town House, Hocus Pocus Tiny Hotel.

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year (sponsored by Visisoft): The Bar Convent Heritage Centre, World of James Herriot, The Hole in Wand, York Army Museum.

Taste of England Award (sponsored by Fowlers of York): Legacy at The Grand, Fish & Forest, Ate O’Clock.

The Best of York Award (sponsored by York St John University): The Wizard Walk of York, Millers Fish & Chips, The Bloody Tour of York.

For tickets and more details, go to: visityork.org/awards