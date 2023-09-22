A MISSING teenager with a connection to York has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police officers issued an appeal in the search for a 15-year-old boy from Hemingbrough near Selby yesterday (September 22).
But officers have confirmed he has now been found.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We are pleased to tell you the boy reported as missing has been found safe and well."
