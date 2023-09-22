POLICE are searching for a teenager from a North Yorkshire village who has been missing for more than 24 hours.
Alex, 15, from Hemingbrough near Selby, was last seen leaving his school in Doncaster, South Yorkshire at around 10.20am on Thursday (September 21).
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing to anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is now to contact us.
"Alex is described as white, around 5ft tall, of slim build with light brown, shaved hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and grey shorts.
"Alex also has connections in York and may have travelled there."
If you have seen Alex, call police on 101, if you have an immediate sighting of him or know where he is now, call officers on 999.
The police reference number for this incident is 12230179357.
