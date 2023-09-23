DRIVERS are being reminded that a busy road in York is set to close for close to three weeks for works starting this weekend.
As The Press first reported last week, Bishopthorpe Road is set to close between its junctions with Vine Street and Ebor Street from 9am on Sunday (September 24) and reopen at 5pm on Thursday, October 12 for sewer repair works to take place.
City of York Council say an alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period via Scarcroft Road, The Mount, Blossom Street, Nunnery Lane, Prices Lane, but drivers are being warned to expect delays to their journey.
Access to Vine Street and Ebor Street will be maintained throughout the works as will access to the car park in Bishopthorpe Road.
Bus services will divert via The Mount and Scarcroft Road - but users should check with bus operators beforehand.
Businesses are set to remain open as usual throughout the closure.
The closure is in the same section of road which was forced to close when a dip appeared almost a year ago.
