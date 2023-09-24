Tait Docherty, 50, had laid out £30,000 for the wedding that didn't happen, said his barrister Chloe Carvell.

The court heard both he and the bridegroom’s uncle attended York’s premier race meeting on August 20 last year and encountered each other in the Champagne Bar.

According to the defence, the uncle made derogatory remarks about Docherty and his daughter and Docherty hit out, punching him in the face.

Kelly Clarke, prosecuting, said the uncle fell to the floor bleeding from his eye and mouth and Docherty walked off.

The court was shown pictures of the uncle’s injuries - a black eye and a cut.

Docherty, of Glendoick near Perth, Scotland, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and York magistrates jailed him for 26 weeks.

He immediately appealed to York Crown Court and after some time in the magistrates’ court cells was released on bail until the appeal hearing.

Judge Simon Hickey, sitting with two magistrates on the appeal, said the location and timing of the attack were important.

“York Races are a significant social event and economic event for this city involving a great number of people attending the city to enjoy themselves at the races,” he said.

From what they had heard and read, the appeal bench understood that the bridegroom had “for no reason, it appears” called off the wedding.

Docherty’s offence justified a prison sentence, but it could be suspended because of his mitigation, said the judge

The appeal bench changed the sentence to 20 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months without conditions. Docherty must pay a statutory surcharge and the £85 costs of the magistrates court hearing.

The magistrates had heard further prosecution allegations about the conduct of both men which they said would not change the sentence.

York Crown Court heard the uncle had withdrawn his witness statement.

Ms Clarke said the uncle received medical treatment at the racecourse before being taken to York Hospital.

Ms Carvell said Docherty had lost £30,000 preparing for the wedding.

When he came across the uncle at the races and heard the derogatory comments, “he reacted in a way he deeply regrets”, she said.

The attack had been out of character.

Since the incident, Docherty had demonstrated “extreme remorse” and since the court case had suffered panic attacks.

He had been suffering from depression and anxiety for some time.

The health of his parents, neither of whom was well, had deterioriated in recent months and his mother was currently in hospital.

He was also the breadwinner for his family.