As The Press reported back in June, The Bruce Project exhibition launched at Fabrication, in Coney Street in York city centre to pay tribute to father of two, Bruce Wetherhill, 31, who took his own life in December 2020 leaving a hole at the heart of his family.

The event was made possible because Bruce's family raised more than £31,000 for mental health charity York Mind.

The money has been put to good use on two free projects for young men and people representing as male; a sporting part called Active Minds, partnering with York City Football Club and York Knights and CrossFit Jorvik, and a second element called My Mind On A Mural, an art project run by Art Specialists with a number of staff from York Mind to aid mental health discussions.

Now the exhibition has moved to Tadcaster Barn in St Joseph's Street, Tadcaster, Bruce's home town, where it's available to view today (September 23) and September 27 from 2-4pm both days. In October it's open on October 1 from 11am-1pm; October 4 from 2pm-4pm and on October 7 from 10am-1pm.

The venue is also open each week from 4-5pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Stef Bricklebank, young people's group manager at York Mind, said: " I'm delighted that the Bruce Exhibition has gone on to be showcased in Tadcaster.

"Keeping the Bruce legacy prominent in the community and hopefully encouraging difficult but important conversations about suicide amongst friends and families.

"We are wanting any further businesses to come forward who would like to showcase the exhibition, for example it would be amazing to see it at York Station.

"Please make contact with me, Stef.bricklebank@yorkmind.org.uk

"York Mind are still offering the My Mind On A Mural, at Door84 4pm for six weeks.

"Please make contact with the young people’s team if you have a young male aged between 11-16 who might like to join an art group, where an additional piece of graffiti art will be created. Email: youngpeoplegroups@yorkmind.org.uk”

Bruce, who was 6’7” tall was a ‘gentle giant’ who lived for most of his life in Tadcaster where he went to Riverside primary and then Tadcaster Grammar School. He worked for Heineken, was married to Josie and had a little girl, Matilda, and a boy, Ezra.

He was also an avid Leeds United fan. A season ticket holder for many years and a plaque was put down in Centenary Square in his memory.

Bruce's mum and dad, Pauline and John, wanted Bruce's story to be represented in the mural, which features the Leeds United emblem with the initials BWFC to incorporate Bruce's name.

Pauline said: "It's great we've been able to bring it to Bruce's home town as it's giving his friends and everyone who knew him a chance to see what has been done and hopefully to raise awareness of mental health and stop somebody taking their own life.

"It's also a way to remember Bruce and remember what a fine chap he was."

*If life is difficult you can call Samaritans any hour, any day, on the free phone number 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org.