National Highways will be resurfacing the A64 through Rillington village in both directions in late September and early October.

This will mean full weekend road closures on this stretch of the A64 on the following dates:

From 6.30pm Friday 29 September to 6am on Monday 2 October

From 6.30pm on Friday 6 October to 6am on Monday 9 October

These dates have been selected to avoid the peak summer months and several public events taking place on the east coast in September. While the work has been scheduled to take advantage of favourable conditions, it is weather dependent and in the event of an adverse forecast, National Highways may have to reschedule the work.

National Highways Project Manager Simon Taylor said:

“The resurfacing work will be comprehensive. We plan to excavate areas at a deeper level to reach material under the road which has degraded over time.

“By working this way, the finished road surface will have a longer lifespan which reduces the need for patching and reactive repairs in the future.

“To get the job done safely and as quickly as possible, we’ve chosen to keep the duration of the works short. This will be over two full weekends rather than working section by section over a much longer period.

“We’ve been in touch with residents to let them know of our plans and the measures taken to maintain access to their homes, as well as always ensuring access for emergency services.

“We apologise in advance to people near our work area and on the diversion route who may experience increased noise levels, and we thank them in advance for their patience while this essential work is completed.”

A fully-signed diversion agreed in advance with the police and the local authority avoiding height, weight, and environmental restrictions, will be in place for A64 traffic. Drivers are also advised to follow the signposted diversions rather than satnavs, to reduce the impact on rural communities.

How to contact us

You can find out further details about the closure on National Highways website https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-work/yorkshire-and-north-east/ or by following @HighwaysYorks on X (Twitter).

You can also find out more on Facebook – National Highways Yorkshire

If you would like to discuss this scheme, or need further information, please contact National Highways 0300 123 5000 or email info@nationalhighways.co.uk.