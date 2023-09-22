Everlast Gym at Three Lakes Retail Park in Bawtry Road in Selby closed yesterday (September 21) and has written to members to let them know.

In a letter emailed out to gym members they say: "Regrettably Everlast Gyms - Selby closing today (September 21) and we will not be reopening.

"We are really saddened to deliver this news, as we have attempted to negotiate with the landlord to extend our lease, but they have decided to go in another direction."

And the gym say they are currently looking to reimbuse members for any unused membership.

As The Press reported at the time back in August 2020, it was announced that DW Sports Fitness was to enter administration.

A considerable number of its locations were then purchased by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, who turned them into Everlast Fitness Club and Sports Direct locations, whilst some Fitness First locations continued.

Frasers Group has said at the time it would save “a number of jobs” after buying parts of DW Sports for £37 million.

The company behind Sports Direct and House of Fraser said it would pay £37 million for parts of the assets of DW’s gym and fitness business which runs DW Fitness First Selby in Bawtry Road in the town.

The deal included some of the company’s stock, but not the brand name DW, or the firm’s intellectual property.

Around 1,700 jobs were put at risk when DW Sports fell into administration at the start of August 2020.

Mr Ashley’s company said that it would save some of these, but did not specify how many jobs would be rescued.

“The transaction compliments (sic) the existing gym and fitness club portfolio within the company’s group and is consistent with the group’s elevation strategy,” it said in a statement.

“Frasers Group looks forward to elevating the gym and fitness assets acquired pursuant to the transaction under the group’s existing iconic Everlast brand, and is also pleased to have saved a number of jobs.”

The price could rise to £43.9 million if Frasers also acquires some leaseholds, the buyer said.

During the year ending March 31 2019, DW had gross assets of almost £195 million, and made a loss of just over £20 million.

DW appointed insolvency specialists on August 3 2020, after its income was hit by the lockdown that forced its stores and gyms to close.

It operated 73 gyms and 75 retail sites in the UK, but had already revealed plans to shut 25 stores in July 2020.