Keir Mather became the ‘Baby of the House’ aged just 25, when he sensationally won the parliamentary by-election in July, taking the formerly-safe Conservative seat held by Nigel Adams.

Now, he is throwing himself into his parliamentary duties, saying he would never have the time for another job.

Keir, named after Labour Party founder Kier Hardie, NOT current leader Sir Keir Starmer, was born in Hull, grew up in Welton, and attended schools in the area including a few years at the city’s private Froebel House Preparatory School.

He gained a first in History and Politics at Oxford, where he became co-chair of the university’s Labour club and head of research at the Oxford Union.

Keir then spent 18 months as a researcher for Wes Streeting MP, Labour’s current shadow secretary for health and social care before returning to university, to gain a Master of Public Policy at Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government.

On graduation, he then worked as a public affairs adviser to the Confederation of British Industry for 18 months, until his election in July.

And what an election it was, transforming a 20,137 Conservative majority into one of 4,161 for Labour, in the largest parliamentary swing since the 1990s.

“It was clear that something momentous had happened,” he told the Press.

“I believe in 2019 the Conservatives won every box in Selby. We won in boxes where Labour could never win. We had seen it on the doorstep, people were incredibly unhappy with Nigel Adam’s departure. The anger, that was palpable.”

However, Labour also won because of its “future-focussed, positive campaign.”

Since the by-election success, Keir says he has been busy and “from day one” started constituency case work, as so many people needed urgent help.

He found a flat to rent in Selby, hoping to buy something eventually, and recruited staff for a constituency office close to the town’s Jinnah Tandoori restaurant.

“I made it a top priority to get into the community, be as visible as possible. People have said it was so fantastic you are here,” he said.

Keir is all set for Westminster too, having been sworn in, helped by Wakefield MP Simon Lightfoot, who won a by-election there last June, showing him the ropes.

The new MP said: “It’s good to have a friend to be host when you are settling into a place that puts lots of responsibilities and demands on you.”

And he is prepared for the Westminster bear-pit.

This parliament has also seen young MPs announcing plans to stand down such as the SNP’s Mhairi Black citing Westminster’s “toxic workplace” and Conservative Dehenna Davison wanting “a normal life for a 20-something.”

Keir said: “You don’t win a national by-election without developing a thick skin. I’m not there to win a popularity contest. I’m there to be the representative for the people of Selby and Ainsty.”

With constituents suffering from the Cost of Living Crisis, Keir is setting up Cost of Living Hubs offering expert, impartial advice covering mortgage rates, energy costs and other cost of living issues.

He sees this as his top concern, along with helping small businesses, a lack of public transport, rural crime, anti-social behaviour and NHS services that aren’t fit for purpose.

Furthermore, he also seeks meetings with the Environment Agency and Yorkshire Water about flooding issues. He stresses he will pursue the issue with the same vigour and compassion as John Grogan, who was Selby’s Labour MP during the Blair-Brown government and delivered schemes.

Keir says Labour is now “a government in waiting” with “fully costed credible policies to transform people’s lives.”

“We do have a leader that commands respect. The Labour Party has changed so much since 2019.”

There is also a Green Prosperity Plan, to revolutionise industry and work with the private sector developing skilled engineering jobs, as seen at Drax, whilst developing energy security to “protect us from autocratic dictators.”

This interview took place the day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced changes to the government’s Net Zero policies such as delaying the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

Keir would not be drawn as to whether Labour would keep the current 2030 deadline for such sales but said the Tory government was “ripping up its own legacy on green issues” and “putting its finger in its ears in the middle of a climate crisis and saying Britain shouldn’t be a leader on this issue.”

He continued: “It’s both anti-business, anti-worker and out of step with the public. Business tells us every single day about how green jobs are a vital part of the economy.”

However, Keir confirmed a Labour government would not allow any new licenses for oil and gas, saying the UK will get its gas from diverse sources. There would also be no extra taxes on meat.

His namesake, the opposition leader, has been speaking on Brexit this week.

Keir Mather says he voted Remain in 2016, his first-ever vote, but he did not support rejoin or another referendum.

He said: “No, we need to build a relationship with the EU that enhances UK trade and defends the UK’s security interests but in his trips to The Hague and Paris, Keir Starmer has made it clear this can be achieved outside the single market and customs union.”

Prompted, Keir Mather sees himself as a young fighter but looking ahead, he won’t be drawn as to future ambitions, be it a minister or even Prime Minister, despite appearing talented and bright enough to go far.

His last words were: “My ambition is to be MP for Selby and Ainsty. This is honestly the greatest privilege in my life.”

Either way, whether you voted for him or not, let us all wish him well!