The group has hit out at the pair following a statement issued by the York Outer Conservative MP, which was prompted by attacks of the PM’s new Net Zero policies from Mr Sturdy’s Labour opponent Luke Charters.

In his statement, Mr Sturdy defended measures announced by the Prime Minister, such as delaying a planned ban on the sale of petrol and diesel powered vehicles and exempting certain homes form a ban on the sale of gas boilers.

The MP argued he and the government remained committed to the goal of achieving Net Zero by 2050, but was being more pragmatic by giving more time to get infrastructure in place and to help families and the county meet such costs.

He also said the country’s Co2 emissions had halved since 1990, representing less than 1% of global emissions.

However, Lars Kramm, the York Green Party's parliamentary spokesperson, called it ‘deeply worrying’ Mr Sunak and Mr Sturdy are “turning crucial issues like the environment and climate change into political games.”

“Their recent announcements feel more like a political tug-of-war than a genuine concern for the planet.”

Further delving into Prime Minister Sunak’s recent announcements Mr Kramm says not taxing meat consumption “misses the point” and asks “Why aren't we looking at tax cuts for healthier, locally-grown food?”

Not taxing flights means the UK is ignoring the harm they cause to the environment. He also argues this unfairly favours planes over trains, making flights cheaper due to different tax rules.

While discussing rubbish sorting is a start, the country should be focusing on making companies responsible for their packaging waste.

Mr Kramm also said avoiding the promotion of home insulation is a missed opportunity.

Insulating saves energy and money in the long run. If people can't afford it now, he argued government loans could be offered and repaid with energy bill savings?

On the topic of electric vehicles, Mr Kramm also noted, “The government's focus on promoting luxury electric SUVs and sports cars has raised the average price. If there was a push for smaller, more efficient electric vehicles tailored to average incomes, we'd see prices drop quickly.”

Mr Kramm also addressed the UK's emission reductions, urging a what he called a more holistic view.

He said: “The way we currently count greenhouse gas emissions doesn't fully account for environmental costs like imported goods and bioenergy from abroad.

“As we buy more from countries like China, which rely heavily on coal, we shouldn't be overly proud based on potentially misleading numbers.”

He added: “The York Green Party stands firm in its belief that a sincere commitment to Net Zero involves honest policies, thorough assessments, and putting the planet first.”