Parts of the A1(M) southbound will be closed for resurfacing and drain jetting for two nights next week near Selby Fork between junctions 43 and 41 on Thursday and Friday (September 28 and 29).

A National Highways spokesman said: "We've general maintenance work coming up on the A1(M) - carrying out surfacing, drain jetting, sweeping, routine structural inspections and road stud replacements, for two nights next week.

"The A1(M) southbound between junctions 43 for Hook Moor and 41 for Holmfield will be closed overnight on Thursday and Friday.

"This will enable us to resurface the link road connecting the A1(M) southbound to the M62 westbound at junction 32 for Glasshoughton.

"Overnight closures will occur on both nights between 8 pm and 6 am.

"Road users can follow clearly signposted diversions.

"We appreciate your patience while we carry out this essential maintenance work."