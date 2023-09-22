POLICE and street rangers have been out in force in York.
North Yorkshire Police say that officers from the York city centre neighbourhood policing team along with City of York Council neighbourhood enforcement officers (NEOs) and York BID street rangers have been conducting joint patrols in York city centre under our Operation Vault.
They say that the partnership work is being undertaken to help the homeless and those suffering with substance addiction or misuse by signposting them to the relevant agencies.
A police spokesman said: "Any offences identified will also be dealt with robustly by the variety of powers available to us from our partners.
"Partner agencies are working together to make sure the residents of York are safe and feeling safe."
