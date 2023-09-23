Make in Yorkshire has announced it will be hosting The Yorkshire Craft Festival in Parliament Street in York. The event will be held from October 12-22 and will be open daily from 10am until 5pm.

A festival spokesperson said: "The festival will give space to regional designer makers and craft groups to celebrate the varied range of modern and traditional craft skills our amazing region has to offer."

The event will feature a range of workshops (Image: Supplied)

The festival will play host to a variety of demonstrations and craft workshops designed to educate, inspire and give opportunity to budding crafters. Alongside the demonstration pop-up marquees, the event will be host the Made in Yorkshire craft show, showcasing some of the best arts and craft from around the region.

Entrance to the festival is free, but there wil be a booking fee for each craft workshop.

Further details can be found on the Make in Yorkshire website.