North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 5.38pm last night (September 21) after reports of a crash in Brayton Lane in Selby.

A service spokesman said: "Selby crews responded to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision.

"Crews assisted with scene safety and first aid.

"The incident was left in the hands of the police for vehicle recovery and awaiting arrival of ambulance for believed minor injuries."