The county's police force say that just after 4.15pm yesterday (September 21), they got several calls about a fight in Queen Street in Scarborough.

A spokesman said: "Officers from Scarborough’s Response Team attended.

"An arrest has been made shortly after the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

"If you were in the locality at the time and witnessed the incident or have information which could assist the investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 12230179287.

"You can also provide anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Following this incident, a dispersal authority has been granted to prevent further anti-social behaviour in the area."