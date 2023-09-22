North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal to help Greater Manchester Police to search for Ronald, saying he's possibly in Whitby, Scarborough or York.

They say Ronald was last seen at 15.53pm on Thursday, September 14 entering Huddersfield railway station.

He is 81, around 4'11, of small build and has grey hair around the back and sides, bald on top and has a few gaps in his teeth.

A spokesman said: "Since Ronald was reported missing, officers have been working closely with his loved ones to understand where he might have travelled to.

"It is believed he may have links to Bridlington, Whitby and Scarborough, although officers are not ruling out that he may have travelled elsewhere.

"Whilst officers are continuing to review CCTV from locations of significance, they are also working with colleagues from other forces to ensure everyone is on the look out for Ronald so we can help him return to his family safe and well.

"Anyone with information about Ronald’s whereabouts should call 101 quoting 1013 of 16/09/2023."