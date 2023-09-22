PM's green policy shift: show us the evidence

I'D like to concentrate on one key factor of Mr Sunak's proposed green policy shift

He says he wants a properly-informed national debate about green policies. That's great. No one could be against policy being formulated on the back of wide and knowledgeable consultation.

One side of that debate already has a wealth of scientific input and statistics. For a chap as well-educated as Mr Sunak to strike out in a different direction - well he must have had some pretty powerful evidence.

Let's look at what he brought forward.

There was a reference to a meat tax. No such thing exists. A reference to households having seven separate recycling bins. No such arrangement exists. A plan to remove compulsory car sharing. No such enforced arrangement exists. Costs of £10-15,000 per family were mentioned. No explanation was given for why such money was needed nor how long that imposition would last.

No one would expect a fully-annotated and scientifically cross-referenced address. But if we are to have vital and informed national deliberation, the PM should explain the evidence rather than merely assert conspiracy-theorist rumour. To date he has provided no links to actual facts to justify his position.

The call for debate was made in a speech given the day after the Commons closed for debate. How strange! Surely no politician would put the nation's green future in jeopardy for a bit of pre-conference and pre-by election populism. Would they?

David Lewis,

Church End,

Cawood, Selby

---

We must never forget this miscarriage of justice

I HEARTILY agree with all the points made by M Horsman (The Press, Wednesday, September 20) concerning the iniquitous treatment of 700 post masters and mistresses.

Insult was added to injury when we learned of the bonuses paid to executives for deigning to co-operate with the ongoing inquiry led by Sir Wyn Williams. It is chilling to think that totally innocent people can be sent to prison at the drop of a hat, while those who are responsible are paid thousands of pounds for what they did.

Where are the top class lawyers to act on behalf of the postmasters? Where is the urgency in government to put right this terrible wrong?

Like M Horsman, I am waiting to find out. But meanwhile, for the sake of all those innocent people whose lives were so devastated, we must do all we can to keep the biggest miscarriage of justice in our history in the public eye, since the real guilty parties are seemingly too morally bankrupt to take responsibility for their actions.

Valerie Cryer,

Hambleton Terrace,

York

---

‘RUSSIAN peacekeepers’ - savour that phrase. Your report on page 14 of Thursday’s Press (September 21) ‘Battle pauses after talks with peacekeepers’ revealed the peacekeepers in question in the latest eruption in the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute were Russian.

I blinked, read again, but the wording hadn’t changed - still ‘Russian’. With everything crossed let’s hope Putin’s Russia will demonstrate its interest in peace in Ukraine! Everything still crossed.

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York

---

Brand is not funny

TO describe foul mouthed Russell Brand as a "comedian" is an insult to the likes of Ken Dodd, Morecambe and Wise, and Ronnie Barker. They were true comedians.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby