THE unique challenges facing women in their middle years go under the spotlight this autumn during a fun and informative day featuring some of Yorkshire’s best-loved personalities.

Find Your Midlife Magic takes place at Goldsborough Hall, near Knaresborough, where guests will be joined by keynote speaker – the actor and writer Gaynor Faye.

Stylist and celebrity hairdresser Andrew Barton, and TV presenter Christine Talbot will also take part in the event with other well-known and inspirational Yorkshire personalities and experts.

The day is the brainchild of four Yorkshire women who all have one thing in common – having faced the challenges of the so-called middle years of 45-plus.

Christine along with model and event co-ordinator Bernadette Gledhill, body image guru and podcaster Rachel Peru, and TV personality Annie Stirk have put navigating midlife at the top of the agenda, creating a bespoke event for women.

As well as thought-provoking panel discussions and motivational and expert speakers, there will be an opportunity to share information and tips on achieving a happy and fulfilled life – whatever the date on your birth certificate.

Themes will range from health, hormones and nutrition to skincare, fashion and dealing with all the stresses and challenges affecting women.

From physical and mental health issues to body image, changing skin and hair, the demands of caring responsibilities or new life patterns – they will all be discussed as guests share experiences.

Last year Gaynor lost her mother, the renowned screenwriter Kay Mellor. Gaynor will be chatting to Christine on stage about her own experiences of life and loss. “It honestly sounds like a great day and I’m happy to jump on board and join Christine on stage for a relaxed chat,” says Gaynor. “In fact, the whole day sounds like my cup of tea!”

Co-organiser, Rachel adds: “The Find Your Midlife Magic Team have created a really special event, looking at some difficult and challenging issues but in an inspirational, supportive, and fun way.

"Midlife women are often referred to as the ‘sandwich generation’, regularly facing the dual pressures of caring for ageing parents while still parenting or grandparenting younger family members – literally in the middle of their own competing life stresses.

“We are being contacted by many women who simply feel invisible and have lost their mojo just because they have reached a certain age and society expects them to fit a mould.

"We want our guests to come away feeling inspired and supported to live their very best life and find new ways of negotiating the challenges of midlife years.”

Other guests include motivational speaker Lisa Clifford, campaigner and model influencer Manraj K Sanghera and TV doctor, broadcaster and writer Dr Jane Gilbert.

Find Your Midlife Magic will take place from 9.30am to 5pm on Tuesday, October 3 at Goldsborough Hall, Church Street, Goldsborough, near Knaresborough.

Tickets are £125 per person, including lunch and refreshments through the day.

To book and for more details visit the web link.

goldsboroughhall.com/whatson/midlifemagicevent