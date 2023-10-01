For the explores and adventurers. For the dreamers and thrill seekers. For the little ones and the big ones alike. A Forestry England National Membership is for everyone.

Situated across the country from Cornwall, to Norfolk, to Northumberland, you’ll find what you need in the forest to feel healthy and happy. Find a walk, plan your run or try a mountain bike or cycling trail.

Spot wildlife, be mindful or get fit with a Nordic walk or riverside hike. Discover something different to unwind. Entry for one day is £10 per car, meaning you can bring the whole family for a £10 day out.

Beginners and seasoned runners can get inspired by running on our waymarked trails ranging from 1km to 10km and the nation's forests offer over 2,500 km of cycling trails to explore, from exhilarating mountain bike trails to family-friendly rides. Discover the thrill of off-road cycling.

You can also take to the saddle through mature woods, alongside shady streams or overlooking beautiful open heathland, our forests offer amazing riding experiences.

Reconnect with nature to unwind in the forest, try forest bathing or tune into your senses on a wellbeing trail.

Discover our play areas, fun activity trails and family cycling. From adventure play areas, natural play, safe off-road family cycling and lots of space to create dens, your local woods and forests are the perfect place for a family day out that everyone will enjoy.

Our forests and woodlands are open all year round, so come rain or shine you'll have a great day out with the family.

Experience top music artists at Forest Live concerts or discover international art exhibitions such as Earth Photo and contemporary sculpture with Forestry England Arts. Discover sculpture trails, award winning art exhibitions and artists in residence.

Catch a recent blockbuster or re-visit a favourite film on a giant screen in a beautiful forest setting with Luna Cinema.

By becoming a member, you'll help support our forests and maintain the facilities for you and your family to enjoy. You'll also receive seasonal e-newsletters so you can discover more about local activities and events.

Your Dalby Forest membership gives you free access to Dalby Forest for one year, as well as a beautiful welcome pack, offers and discounts with local partners, newsletters to keep you up to date and the chance to support us and our work.

Explore hundreds of forests across England with Forestry England national membership and make a lifetime of memories in the knowledge that your membership supports our work to care for the forests we all love.

Forestry England national membership includes free parking at all Forestry England sites where car parking charges apply, a helpful and inspiring welcome pack delivered to your door, inspiring emails to help you explore our forests, whatever your interest, informative newsletters about our work caring for the nation’s forests and the knowledge that by joining us, you’re actively supporting the future of our forests.

Join today for £94 and look forward to a whole year exploring our nation's forests.

Give the gift of green space, adventure and escape. Buy a Membership Gift Voucher for Dalby Forest.

The recipient of your gift can choose when their Membership starts and enjoy a whole year of Forestry England member benefits. The gift of Membership is also supporting the work we do, caring for the forest they love.