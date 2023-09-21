Members of Plant-Based Universities dropped a banner reading “plant-based university end the climate crisis” from the university’s Central Hall and let off non-toxic green flares from the building’s balcony.

The group called on the university to transition to 100 per cent plant-based food at its onsite catering facilities.

They chanted from the building’s roof from 12pm until being asked to leave by security at around 12.15pm.

Claire Sheldon (Image: Dylan Connell)

The protest was led by Claire Sheldon, a second-year English student at the University of York.

The 19-year-old urged the university to move to a fully plant-based menu at its onsite catering facilities to help tackle climate change.

Claire Sheldon during the protest (Image: Dylan Connell)

“We’ve had a coordinated banner drop with universities across the north of England,” they said.

“We’re here because we’re climate activists and we recognise that animal agriculture is one of the largest contributors to carbon emissions in the UK.

“It’s the number one thing that universities can do to cut their carbon emissions – go 100 per cent plant-based.”

The protestors dropped a banner from Central Hall (Image: Dylan Connell)

The student, who is originally from London, added: “We want the university to acknowledge that its own academics have been releasing research calling for people to move towards plant-based diets, and we think the university has a responsibility to follow that research in its own catering facilities.”

Christina Jones, a third year social and political sciences student at the University of York, was also at the protest.

Activists let off green smoke during the protest (Image: Dylan Connell)

The student, who is originally from Hertfordshire, said: “Plant-Based Universities is calling for a transition to a plant-based catering system – this is just for the cafes it’s not for students in their dormitories.”

She added that people would still have the right to bring in their own foods, which could contain meat and dairy.

Although the University of York does offer plant-based options at its onsite catering facilities, Ms Jones did not feel this went far enough to help tackle climate change.

Protestors urged the University of York to switch to 100 per cent plant-based foods at its onsite catering facilities (Image: Dylan Connell)

The group passed a motion through the University of York’s Student Union last March (2022) calling on the university to go fully plant-based, which achieved 142 Votes.

Read next:

But the group claims little action has been taken since then to make the motion a reality.

Jazz Morley, 21, Plant-Based Universities York Campaigner and a biology student at the University of York, said: "Our actions today are sending a clear message to the union and university that their students take the need to transition to 100 per cent plant-based catering seriously.”

Plant-Based Universities is a student-led campaign calling for all university catering facilities to transition their menus to plant-based.

Seven universities in the UK, including Cambridge and Stirling, have already achieved votes in favour of moving towards fully plant-based catering on campus. The campaign is active at over 70 institutions.

The Press has approached the University of York for a comment.