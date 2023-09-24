Martyn Ambler, 53, of Rosemary Court, central York, was given a four-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 15 days’ rehabilitative activities after he pleaded guilty to carrying a knife in public at Woolpack House on The Stonebow, York.

He must pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Daniel Cairns, 36, of Cowpen Road, Blyth, Northumberland, pleaded guilty to stealing cosmetic items worth £177 from Boots in York and was jailed for six weeks.

Lewis Dawe, 21, of no fixed address, was jailed for 23 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Tadcaster.

Kayley Angela Oliver, 22, of Walmgate, York, was made subject to a four-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition she does a 12-week nightly curfew from 7pm to 7am for what magistrates called a “wilful and persistent failure to comply” with a community order.

She admitted breaching the order and they resentenced her for the offence for which it was given – breaching a restraining order.