A KNIFEMAN, a thief and a man who hit a woman were among defendants sentenced recently at York Magistrates Court.
Martyn Ambler, 53, of Rosemary Court, central York, was given a four-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 15 days’ rehabilitative activities after he pleaded guilty to carrying a knife in public at Woolpack House on The Stonebow, York.
He must pay a £154 statutory surcharge.
Daniel Cairns, 36, of Cowpen Road, Blyth, Northumberland, pleaded guilty to stealing cosmetic items worth £177 from Boots in York and was jailed for six weeks.
Lewis Dawe, 21, of no fixed address, was jailed for 23 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Tadcaster.
Kayley Angela Oliver, 22, of Walmgate, York, was made subject to a four-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition she does a 12-week nightly curfew from 7pm to 7am for what magistrates called a “wilful and persistent failure to comply” with a community order.
She admitted breaching the order and they resentenced her for the offence for which it was given – breaching a restraining order.
