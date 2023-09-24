From discovering the different animals that emerge during the colder months to watching the leaves change colour, the is a lot to admire.

But this year, the National Trust is offering a free single-use ticket to use at some of their 500 sites across the UK.

It can be used for two adults and up to three children, one adult and up to four children, or two adults on their own.

You can apply for a free-entry pass to use between 18 September and 20 October 2023 on the National Trust website.

Some of North Yorkshire’s National Trust properties to visit for free this autumn

Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens

Location: Beningbrough, York, North Yorkshire, YO30 1DD

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden

Location: Fountains, Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 3DY

Nunnington Hall

Location: Nunnington, near York, North Yorkshire, YO62 5UY

Goddards

Location: 27 Tadcaster Road, York, North Yorkshire, YO24 1GG

Treasurer's House, York

Location: Minster Yard, York, North Yorkshire, YO1 7JL

Ormesby Hall

Location: Ladgate Lane, Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, TS3 OSR

The National Trust says: “How do you find your escape? Is there a woodland you love to walk in, do you spot birds – or do you enjoy taking your friends and family somewhere new surrounded by nature?

“Autumn’s a great time to get out and about, and we’re giving away a select number of autumn passes so you can get free entry to a National Trust place of your choice.”

The following sites in North Yorkshire are not included in the National Trust free autumn pass:

Braithwaite Hall

Moulton Hall

Mount Grace Priory

Please check each individual site to find out the latest opening times, booking availability and up-to-date information.