Jay Rosa, who has performed in front of crowds of more than 30,000 at stadiums in the Football League, will perform at the Community Stadium in York before York City take on Bromley FC on October 7.

The show is part of a tour, which will see Jay perform at every stadium in the Football League in England to raise money for the Mental Health UK charity, along with other causes.

The tour has been arranged in partnership with football clubs up and down the country. So far, he has shown off his skills to fans at Blackburn Rovers, Charlton Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday and many more.

Jay Rosa has performed at football clubs up and down the country (Image: Supplied)

Earlier this year, Jay performed again at the Community Stadium before York took on Yeovil Town.

Further details on his performances can be found on his website.