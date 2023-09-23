THE owner of a golf complex has kept his driving licence after he was caught using his mobile phone while driving.
Jordan Gibson, 45, was liable to be disqualified under the totting up procedure because of his actions on Victoria Avenue in the town on December 8, Harrogate magistrates heard.
He told them he would suffer “exceptional hardship” if he was banned and gave details of how a ban would affect his business and private life.
After hearing from the defence, the court decided his home in Sleights Lane, Kettlesing was in a “very rural area, a village on the outskirts of Harrogate” with no public transport links.
They also heard that his business in Saltaire employed 13 people, was struggling and no-one else could take over Gibson’s role. Nor could he perform it remotely. It consists of a golf course and retail and online shops.
They decided not to ban him and put six penalty points on his licence.
Gibson pleaded guilty to using a hand-held mobile phone while driving a Land Rover Range Rover. He was fined £428 and ordered to pay a £171 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article