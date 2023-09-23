Jordan Gibson, 45, was liable to be disqualified under the totting up procedure because of his actions on Victoria Avenue in the town on December 8, Harrogate magistrates heard.

He told them he would suffer “exceptional hardship” if he was banned and gave details of how a ban would affect his business and private life.

After hearing from the defence, the court decided his home in Sleights Lane, Kettlesing was in a “very rural area, a village on the outskirts of Harrogate” with no public transport links.

They also heard that his business in Saltaire employed 13 people, was struggling and no-one else could take over Gibson’s role. Nor could he perform it remotely. It consists of a golf course and retail and online shops.

They decided not to ban him and put six penalty points on his licence.

Gibson pleaded guilty to using a hand-held mobile phone while driving a Land Rover Range Rover. He was fined £428 and ordered to pay a £171 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.