Sutton Upon Derwent CE School has bought an 17-seater minibus to be used in conjuction with sister school, Bugthorpe CE.

Executive head teacher Bracken Holtby said he is pleased that it is yet another step towards bringing the two small schools together.

He said: "We already have a shared curriculum, shared staff meetings, go on residentials together - we loved London in March 2023 - and now we can transport the classes to each other's schools to work together, learn in unique ways and grow with confidence."

It's already been put to good use taking Class 3 from Bugthorpe off at the Yorkshire Museum in York, as they are investigating 'why the Romans were so powerful, and what can we learn from them?'.

Mr Holtby said the school hoping to use the bus for further local visits, opening up and broadening the curriculum on offer.

Chair of governors, Ali Ross, said: "It is so exciting for our two schools to have this fantastic resource.

"We can give our pupils extraordinary opportunities to go on local visits and make our curriculum even more exciting."

Sutton on Derwent is holding an open morning for prospective pupils and parents on Tuesday, October 3 from 9.10am – 10.30am.

Anyone interested in registering their place can phone 01904 608440 or email suttonuponderwent.primary@eastriding.gov.uk