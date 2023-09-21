North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses following the assault in Coney Street.

A police spokesperson said: "It happened outside Revolution nightclub on Wednesday (September 20) at around 1am.

"A 19-year-old man was involved in an altercation with a member of door staff. He is described as a white man who is approximately 6ft tall, clean shaven and has short brown hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt.

"The victim who is a member of the door staff sustained multiple head injuries and required treatment in hospital.

"Following the incident, the 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He was interviewed and released with bail conditions.

"We're now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, officers are appealing for information about anyone who witnessed the incident or might have filmed it."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email robert.oliver2@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call police on 101 and ask for Robert Oliver.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230178171 when passing information.