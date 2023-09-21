City of York Council's executive has already approved a decision to explore an annual charge of £43.50 for single green bin collections in the city.

The move came as cash-strapped council chiefs seek to make savings in the face of a forecasted overspend of £11.4 million in the 12 months to March 31 next year.

But Liberal Democrat deputy leader Cllr Paula Widdowson is putting forward a motion at a council meeting tonight (September 21) that, if passed, would see the yearly subscription plan scrapped.

Cllr Widdowson said her party spearheaded opposition to similar charging proposals in 2014 from the then Labour administration and reversed them when the Lib Dem/ Green coalition took office in 2015.

She said: “We looked at this issue very carefully and concluded that it was the wrong thing to do at a time when residents are facing great challenges with the cost of living crisis.

“We also concluded that it was the wrong thing to do for the environment.

“Many people who currently have their green bins collected won’t be able to afford the additional charge and this will result in an increased risk of green waste going into grey bins, being burned or being fly-tipped.”

An annual charge of £43.50 for single green bin collection, echoing that of surrounding North Yorkshire Council divisions, was suggested by council officers earlier this month, which the Lib Dems say represents a 2.5 per cent increase to a Council Tax band C household.

Executive member for finance and performance, Labour's Cllr Katie Lomas, said: “The council has been doubling its use of one-off reserves each year in recent years to fund ongoing services but when this money is gone, it’s gone.

“City of York Council will follow other councils going bankrupt if it continues on this path.

“Liberal Democrats are still in denial on this.

“We need to examine all options across all non-statutory services to lower costs or increase income, of which green waste collection charges is only one.

“But this proposal will be considered in depth before a final decision is taken.”

Cllr Andrew Hollyer, representing Haxby and Wigginton ward for the Lib Dems, said: “This proposal was not in the Labour manifesto for the recent local elections and not one resident in York voted for this green bin tax.

“Liberal Democrats kept our 2019 manifesto commitment to keep green waste collection free and now it’s time for the Labour administration to keep their commitments by abandoning their green bin tax and focusing on real actions that address the cost of living and climate crises.”

Joint executive member for Environment and Climate Emergency, Cllr Jenny Kent, said: “We are considering a green waste collection charge as part of a range of options to help the council keep its head above water.

“I’m keen that we fully understand the climate implications of this policy before reaching a decision.

“I’m also keen to explore options for extending green waste collection to parts of the city that don’t currently receive one as part of this review.”

Before an Executive meeting on Thursday, September 14, which approved the decision to explore the charge, former executive member and current Green Party spokesperson Denise Craghill said changes to green bin collection should co-incide with the promotion of home composting.

She also called for action to extend the service to households in York who do not have the option of green bin collection.

She told the meeting: “The Green Group were unable to persuade our Lib Dem colleagues to take up this option earlier in the year, but I hope the council executive will now take a bold, evidence based and policy-led decision on this issue.

“There are also some residents, particularly in the more central wards of the city, who currently have gardens but no green bins service.

“Many of those I have spoken to recently would be willing to pay, if included in new collection rounds and I’d ask the Executive members to look very seriously at that option.

“There could also be some community or sharing provision for those on low incomes and with small gardens.

“We will certainly support you on this but particularly if you also take into account the opportunities for service improvements.”