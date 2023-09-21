POLICE officers are searching for a missing teenage girl from a town near York.
North Yorkshire Police officers are urgently appealing for information and possible sightings of missing 13-year-old Sienna from Selby.
A police spokesperson said: "Sienna’s family have not seen her or heard from her since 9.15pm on Wednesday (September 20) when she was in the Whitley area.
"It is believed she may be in the Knottingley area over the West Yorkshire border.
"Sienna is described as white, dark brown hair, 4ft 9in tall, slim build and she was last seen wearing a cropped black puffer jacket.
"If you have seen Sienna or know where she may be, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 and quote reference 12230178179."
