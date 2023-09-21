A MISSING teenager from a town near York has been found safe and well.
Earlier today (September 21) North Yorkshire Police officers issued an appeal for help in the search for a missing teenager from Selby.
Officers have confirmed the teenage girl has been found safe and well.
"The missing 13-year-old girl from Selby has been found safe and well," a police spokesperson said.
