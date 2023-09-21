The move follows Labour candidate for York Outer, Luke Charters, accusing Conservative MP Julian Sturdy of being ‘silent’ over Rishi Sunak’s policy announcements.

Among them, the Prime Minister sought to postpone the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars while announcing some households would be exempt from a forthcoming oil and gas boiler ban.

The U-turn, the candidate said, is “trashing our economic future.”

READ MORE:

Mr Charters continued: “The Tories are at the end of the road, desperately scrambling for ideas at the expense of our environment.

“Delaying the phase out of petrol and diesel cars will add billions in costs to families and damage investor confidence in the UK, as we have seen from the furious business reaction yesterday.

“Businesses and consumers need certainty from government over the net zero transition, not chaotic u-turns resulting from political desperation.”

He added: “ A mission-driven Labour government, with Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, will provide the stability business needs, to attract investment, create jobs, and grow our economy for working people.”

However, Mr Sturdy responded he remains “committed as ever” to the government’s goal of Net Zero by 2050.

He told the Press: “Yesterday's announcement is not a change of direction or end goal but a pragmatic reassessment of how we achieve net zero giving all families time to make the changes required."

The MP explained: “Before phasing out petrol and diesel cars, we not only need to make sure the infrastructure is in place to combat range anxiety but we also need to allow time for innovation to bring down production costs.

“The average price of an electric car in the UK is £50,000; Net Zero will only be a success if it involves all of society but as it stands working class families will be excluded.

“This is recognised globally and, by allowing new petrol and diesel cars to be sold until 2035, we are aligning with goals set by the European Parliament, Canada and California.”

Mr Sturdy continued: “While Labour are pushing for policies that will hit ordinary families the most, the Government's record speaks for itself. The UK has reduced emissions faster than any other major economy, down 48% since 1990 compared to the G7 average of 8%, meaning our contribution to global emissions has now fallen below 1%.

“We are not slowing down and have lifted the ban on onshore wind, invested in carbon capture storage with the aim of storing 20-30 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030 then over 50 million tonnes/yr by 2035, and committed £700million to Sizewell C.”

He added: “The future is Net Zero and this Conservative Government will deliver through realistic, business-friendly, proportionate policies"