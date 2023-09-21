Simple solution to control dangerous dogs
THERE has, over quite a few years, been an increase in the numbers of - sometimes fatal - attacks by out-of-control dogs.
This has elicited a duo of predictable responses: from the public ‘Why isn’t the government doing something’; and from our leaders ‘We are, but it’s complicated and we can’t do it right now’.
Why must we always flog legislation to death with detail, DNA testing complex descriptions, sub clauses, main clauses and all the rest of the paraphernalia.
In this instance, and I am not for one minute suggesting that the drafting of law is always a simple task, there is a reasonably simple remedy: make it law that all dogs larger than a simple dimension - height or weight, for example - must be muzzled and on a lead when in a public space.
It’s not perfect, it won’t stop the irresponsible among us from being, well, irresponsible, but it is a swift step in the right direction, will probably save lives and prevent serious injury and allow a bit of breathing space to formulate sensible legislation.
The last attempt, The Dangerous Dogs Act, was so loose and poorly drafted, that by the time the animal in question was defined, it had probably gone from dangerous killing machine to a toothless old canine.
Richard D Bowen,
Farrar Street, York
---
Mystery by stealth
I HAVE just been to the bottom of the garden to check there wasn’t a stealth fighter lurking there. I couldn’t see a thing!
What an extraordinary story fresh from the USA about the pilot who hurriedly vacated one of these machines - which then continued flying for several hours. The authorities couldn’t locate the eye-wateringly expensive £80m jet for some time, presumably due to its stealthy characteristics.
On April 1 a few years ago pranksters at the Yorkshire Air Museum assembled the undercarriage wheels of a military aircraft with nothing sitting on top. The image was circulated claiming that it showed a Russian stealth ‘plane that had made an emergency landing!
Derek Reed,
Middlethorpe Drive, York
