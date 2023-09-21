North Yorkshire Police say that Leah was last seen by her friends on Wednesday (20 September 2023) morning.

They have not released her surname, but say that she has not been seen at her home address for 48 hours and was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon (September 20).

A police spokesman said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing in and around York.

"This includes working with British Transport Police and bus operators in case Leah has travelled away from the city.

"We are urgently appealing for any possible sightings of Leah or any information that could help us to locate her and confirm she is safe."

Leah is described as white with shoulder-length black dyed hair (it is dyed red in the photograph above), 5ft 2in tall, and she was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded top with a white logo, black combat-style trousers that are flared at the bottom, and black and white trainers.

If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference number 12230178426.