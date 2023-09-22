After being part of a team which delivered nine events, current show director Charles Mills will be standing down after next year’s staging draws to a close.

Charles said: “When I was a young boy sitting in the grandstand, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would get the honour of one day becoming the show director.

“It is a wonderful organisation and getting the opportunity to meet and work with so many dedicated people will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

One of the 2023 winners (Image: Supplied)

The Great Yorkshire Show has roots in York, when in 1837, a group of leading agriculturalists led by the third Earl Spencer met at the Black Swan Hotel to review the future of the farming industry.

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society was formed and the show debuted in Fulford, in 1838.

In the early days the show would move around the county to various showgrounds before settling on a permanent site in Harrogate which was acquired in 1949.

Allister Nixon, chief executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, said: “Charles has been a fantastic ambassador.

“We can’t thank him enough for his amazing contribution over the years and for his passion, commitment and leadership.”

Read next:

Overnight work begins on preferred site for Haxby railway station

York-based train company launches jobs recruitment campaign

Travel agent's holiday destination reached via six-day bike challenge

The Great Yorkshire Show now runs to four days, up from three since 2021, with tickets only being sold in advance and capped to ensure visitors get the best out of the experience.

Next year's event runs from July 9 to 12.

Nearly 600 championship awards and prizes are bestowed each year with 8,500 animals competing.

Record breaking visitor numbers of 135,111 were recorded in 2006.

Charles will be spending more time at home, helping with the running of the family business at their farm in Appleton Roebuck.

The search is now on for a new Show Director.

Applicants should apply directly to triciam@yas.co.uk by October 31 with a covering letter and CV.