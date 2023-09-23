According to the Government data, house prices in York increased by 0.9 per cent in July.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 0.4 per cent over the last year.

The average York house price in July was £325,497, Land Registry figures show – a 0.9 per cent increase on June.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices increased 1.5 per cent, but York was above the 0.5 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in York rose by £1,400 – putting the area 13th among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 15 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Calderdale, where property prices increased on average by 7.8 per cent to £188,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in North East Lincolnshire lost 2.4 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £150,000.

Across Yorkshire and the Humber, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £290,000.