Ongoing work on the M62 Ouse Bridge means the closures need to take place ahead of concrete pouring at the structure.

National Highways say they will close the M62 in both directions between junctions 36 for Goole and 37 for Howden from 8pm on Monday, September 25 to 5am on Tuesday, September 26.

Read next:

The work during this closure involves the removal of equipment from the central reservation and verges. Survey works will also take place to assess other elements of the bridge.

The eastbound carriageway will face further overnight closures between 8pm and 5am from Tuesday September 26 to Friday, September 29 for the removal of cables and more survey work.

The dedicated eastbound lane of the eastbound carriageway will be closed for the concrete pouring from 11pm on Thursday, September 28 to 5am on Monday, October 2.

Traffic will be unable to exit at junction 37 during this period and will instead have to travel to junction 38 at the North Cave Interchange and return westbound to junction 37. This is to allow for the pouring of the concrete and to avoid any issues while the concrete cures.

John Stebbing, National Highways project manager, said: “We have been recording the effects of the traffic on the eastbound carriageway for a number of weeks to establish whether a closure would be necessary and, unfortunately, we have no option but to close the lane from Thursday, September 28 until Monday, October 2.

“There is a possibility we may be able to reopen the lane earlier than this, but that will depend on the concrete achieving the required strength.

“We appreciate the public’s patience during what is a vital stage of work on the Ouse Bridge.”

Earlier this year the agency said that further resurfacing work was also completed in early April with over 200m of repairs completed and the project on track to be complete by Spring next year.