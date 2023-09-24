Just as BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing hits TV screens, Martin House Childen's Hospice is launching its own search for couples to learn to dance for its popular fundraiser.

Dancers will learn a Latin or ballroom dance, before performing in front of friends and family – and a panel of judges – in the grand show night next spring.

Maddie Bentley, events manager at Martin House, said: “Strictly Get Dancing is one of the most rewarding experiences to take part in.

“Our dancers always have an amazing time as they learn a new skill and make new friends as they train for the competition.”

After enjoying the entertainment of the TV show, competitors will be taught the dances in the five weeks leading up to the event.

They will also be raising sponsorship to support Martin House, which cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

The hospice provides respite, emergency, symptom control and end of life care to children and their families from across West, North and East Yorkshire, along with bereavement support.

To find out more and sign up, visit the hospice's website.