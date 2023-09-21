Kay Bradley, owner of Bradley’s Jewellers in Low Petergate in York, is celebrating adding two more accolades to the trophy cabinet – Independent Fine Jewellery Retailer of the Year and Retail Leader of the Year 2023, which Bradley's won at the glittering Professional Jeweller Awards in London on Wednesday (September 20).

Kay collected both awards personally during the ceremony at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London, which saw 500 people gather to celebrate the best and brightest in the British jewellery sector.

She said she was especially elated to receive the Retail Leader of the Year award for which she was shortlisted alongside illustrious individuals, from Beaverbrooks, Signet Jewelers (H Samuel and Ernest Jones), Berry’s Jewellers, Watches of Switzerland and Pandora.

Kay said: “I am overjoyed to win these awards during one of the hardest years in business I have ever experienced as an independent retail jeweller due to an 11-month road closure in York.

"This was extremely tough on the local high street, but my team and I pulled through with sheer hard work, drive, positivity and passion.”

Sarah Fabergé and Kay Bradley with her award for Independent Fine Jewellery Retailer of The Year (Image: Supplied)

Bradley’s Jewellers York has made waves in the national jewellery sector thanks to its innovative Eco Rocks laboratory-grown diamond and synthetic coloured stone brand, as well as its bespoke collections such as The York Rose, York Daffodil, and Rainbow Hope.

The business has also impressed thanks to a successful collaboration with esteemed jewellery house Fabergé, resulting in the best-selling Fabergé Yorkshire Rose Collection.

In recent months, Kay opened a Bradley’s Jewellers concession at North Yorkshire-based stately home Castle Howard and was the first to receive the King Charles III Coronation commemorative hallmark on a piece of jewellery in March 2023.

Looking ahead, she is preparing to introduce new designs to the Fabergé Yorkshire Rose collection and introduce two exclusive ranges – the Arts & Crafts Collection by Kay Bradley and the Christmas Wreath Collection.

Kay said: “Our trailblazing collections, such as Eco Rocks Colour Editions, have really helped to put our store on the map. We were thrilled when our Fabergé Yorkshire Rose Collection was named the ‘Fine Jewellery Collection of the Year’ by Professional Jeweller magazine in December 2022, but these two awards are the ultimate cherry on the cake.

"Without the unconditional support of the National Association of Jewellers and all my incredible suppliers, who have stood by me through thick and thin, this year would not have been a success.”

In the last 18-months, Bradley’s Jewellers York has won numerous national awards, including Retail Jeweller of the Year (Five Stores or Fewer) at the UK Jewellery Awards 2022 and Retail Jeweller of the Year 2023 at the National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) Awards in June.

Kay credits her award-wins to a newfound confidence that was sparked during the difficult days of the Covid-19 pandemic, and an invigorated desire to give back to her Yorkshire home with collections that pay tribute to its landscapes, flowers, people and landmarks.