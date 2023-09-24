Beal Homes has revealed that The Greenways development in Goole will soon reach the next phase, which is expected to attract house hunters in and around the local area, as well as commuters.

Sue Waudby, Beal’s sales and marketing director, said: “The Greenways has created a vibrant community in a prime location in Goole and has been exceptionally popular.

“We’re now delighted to announce the launch of the next phase. We anticipate demand will be extremely high, as has been the case since we released the very first homes more than three years ago.

The next phase will aim to attract more house hunters to the development (Image: Beal Homes)

“Up to now, the majority of buyers have been local, but we have had an increasing number of customers drawn to Goole by the many new employment opportunities in the town, as well as growing interest from commuters working in places like Leeds, and investors from further afield.”

The latest phase will feature of a selection of Beal’s most popular two, three and four-bedroom homes.

The launch event will take place on Saturday, September 30, when details of house types and prices for the first homes to be released will be revealed.