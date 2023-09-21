North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the fatal collision, which occurred near Selby.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It happened in the A63 between Monk Fryston and Hambleton at approximately 2.45pm on Wednesday (September 20).

"A bus which was travelling westbound towards Monk Fryston was in collision with a Red Suzuki Swift which was travelling eastbound towards Hambleton.

"Sadly, the driver of the Suzuki, a 55-year-old woman died at the scene. The family of the woman have been informed and are now being supported by specially trained officers."

As reported by The Press yesterday, the road was closed for several hours to allow investigation work to take place at the scene of the collision.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or saw what happened to get in touch.

Anyone who has not already spoken to officers is asked to get in touch if they can help with information including dashcam footage of the vehicles involved or the collision itself.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to email mike.halstead@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for Mike Halstead.

Quote incident number 12230178515 when passing information.