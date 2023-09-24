After a successful event in June this year, Vanlove Fest will again transform Elvington Airfield into the ultimate hub for vanlife enthusiasts from July 19 - 21 2024.

Guy Robinson, the founder of Vanlove Fest, said: "Our inclusive mix of vanlifers creates an event like no other, brimming with passion, fun, and camaraderie. Fostering this sense of community has always been our mission at Vanlove Fest, so come and be part of an unforgettable weekend."

The festival will introduce new features, including specially curated camping zones such as adventure van camping, a family-friendly zone and dedicated caravan and tent pitches.

More than 500 vehicles are expected at the festival (Image: Vanlove Fest)

Festival-goers can also anticipate an entertainment lineup, along with an array of workshops and enlightening talks, all centred around the vanlife lifestyle.

Early bird tickets for Vanlove Fest 2024 will be on sale September 29. They are available on the festival's website.