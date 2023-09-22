Former Lioness and I’m A Celebrity Queen of The Jungle Jill Scott MBE is to join players at the LNER Community Stadium on Sunday (September 24).

The match kicks off at 3pm, with doors opening at 1.30pm. Spectators will get a chance to rub shoulders with the players before and after the game, as well as grab selfies and autographs.

Players that have already been announced include Pannal-born stand-up comedian Maisie Adam, Jay Kontzle who plays Billy Fletcher in Emmerdale, Big Brother’s Dan Osborne, YouTubers Cal The Dragon and Man Like Haks, as well as Love Island stars Zac Ashford, Josh Brocklebank, Tom Clare and Casey O’ Gorman.

As reported by The Press, the heart of the event lies in its mission to raise funds and awareness for children battling brain tumours through the support of OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity and for children who need vital treatment with the help of The Bradley Lowery Foundation.

OSCAR’s was set up in 2014 following the death of nine-year-old York schoolboy, Oscar Hughes, from a brain tumour.

It exists to provide ongoing support and care for families affected by childhood brain tumours, raise awareness of signs and symptoms, as well as fund research into better and kinder treatments of this dreadful disease.

Phil Martinez, charity manager at OSCAR’s and Oscar Hughes' former teacher, said, "We are so grateful to these stars for helping us raise awareness and money to help children with brain tumours.

“Sport has a unique way of uniting people. Oscar, like Bradley, was a massive football fan and would have loved the idea of a match taking place at the stadium with a team sporting his name.

“We hope families come along and enjoy themselves, hear about what we do, see the other family-oriented events we run and decide they want to get involved with OSCAR’s further."

Lynn Murphy, chief operations officer of The Bradley Lowery Foundation added: “These occasions are great fun - with a chance to enjoy a match, meet some celebrities and help those who need support going through treatment.

“The Bradley Lowery Foundation is thrilled to be working with OSCAR’s to make life better for children and families in difficult times.”

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was set-up in 2017 after six-year-old Bradley died from neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. It helps fund treatment and equipment not readily available in the UK.

Mascots will come from Wigginton Grasshoppers Girls u14s team who, alongside family, have raised over £7,000 for the charity in the past year.

Isabella, their captain, said: "It is a dream to get to walk out at the stadium and meet all these people.

“My grandma died from a brain tumour and I have heard about what other children are going through, so this charity is really important to me. We were all a bit shocked when we realised we had raised so much money last year. We were just enjoying having a laugh with each other at events like the Inflatable 5k.

“We are really proud and want to keep helping where we can."

Tickets for the event are available on the stadium’s website via oscarspbtc.org/charity-events

For further information, contact phil@oscarspbtc.org

