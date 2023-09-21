Final preparations are under way for Slim Chickens, an American eatery which is moving into the former Ed’s Diner.

Centre manager Paul Tyler told the Press he was pleased to see the new venture adding to the overall food proposition at the designer outlet.

“It’s also great that they have employed another 12 on top of the 15 employed by Ed’s Diner,” he said.

Next month, the first floor with the centre’s restaurants are set for a boost with an extra staircase being built to ease access to it.

As previously reported, Slim Chickens originates from Arkansas and specialises in Southern-inspired dishes such as hand-breaded buttermilk chicken tenders, Buffalo wings, sandwiches, wraps, salads, and sides, alongside plant-based options.

The 56 cover restaurant opens at 12 noon, with free chicken tenders to the first 30 customers.

It will also offer breakfasts until 11am, featuring buttermilk chicken tenders, with smoked cheddar cheese a fried egg in Texas toast.

Slim Chickens has other restaurants across the county, including at other McArthurGlen outlets.

CEO Satnam Leihal added: “With its unmatched combination of authentic flavours, impeccable hospitality, and stunning setting, Slim Chickens is set to become the go-to culinary destination in York.”

For more information about Slim Chickens, go to: www.slimchickens.co.uk