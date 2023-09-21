Abby Elmer, 21, was uninsured and didn’t have a full driving licence as she drove a car along Leeside in Dringhouses on February 18.

She collided with a Yamaha motorcyclist whose rider had to be taken to hospital, as was she.

Police closed the road for some hours while they dealt with the incident.

Elmer, of Leeside, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

District judge Adrian Lower adjourned sentence at York Magistrates' Court until October 19 when the motorcyclist will have the opportunity to give a personal statement about the effect of the collision upon him.

Elmer was released on bail and banned from driving. The exact length of the ban will be decided at the next hearing.

The judge asked the prosecution to provide him with an up to date medical report on the motorcyclist’s condition and the probation service to prepare a report on Elmer.