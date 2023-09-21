Members of the public may have seen a large police presence in the Brayton area of Selby on Wednesday afternoon (September 20).

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "This was due to a report to the police received at around 1.35pm that a man had made threats to harm people that he knew with a knife.

"The police always take reports of knives very seriously and therefore sent lots of resources to the scene of the incident, including firearms officers and police dogs.

"During the incident, as enquiries progressed, it became apparent that the man had left the area and returned to his home in the Sheffield area.

"Following extensive enquiries, the man, who is aged in his 20s, was arrested in Sheffield in the early hours of this morning (September 21).

"We are aware that such a large police presence caused concern among local people and would like to reassure residents that we believe that the incident was targeted and that the wider community were not at risk. However, police officers remained in the area later on Wednesday evening to gather information and to speak to local people about the incident."

The suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of affray, possessing a knife and sending malicious communications, remains in police custody at this time.