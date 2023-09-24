The Flying Legends Pub at Clifton Moor is organising the event to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and The Snappy Trust. Team member Faye Spear and general manager Max Noad have taken it upon themselves to put the event together.

A spokesperson for the pub said: "Faye has spent weeks ringing around hundreds of business, both local and some further afield, to gather together, so far, over 40 prizes to be raffled off. She's got overnight stays in Whitby, Asygarth and a local Harry Potter themed accommodation - 101 House at the end.

"Other prizes Faye has gathered include things like a family pass to beetle bank farm, interior items from upside down design in York, vouchers from Wigginton road flower stall, a pass to Northwood fairy trail, toys and MOT's, the list goes on."

The raffle will start on the September 26 running right through until a week before Christmas on December 18, when the pub will be holding a live draw.

"We would love it if anyone wishing to be involved in the raffle, whether donating a prize or wanting to buy tickets, could pop in and support us," the spokesperson added.