The Millie Wright Children’s Charity will host its second annual Winter Ball on Saturday November 25 at York Racecourse.

Launched in May 2022 by Ceri and Nigel Wright, in memory of their daughter Millie, who sadly died in 2021 due to an underlying auto-immune health condition, The Millie Wright Children’s Charity exists to address the inequalities in hands-on charitable support for families and carers of children with life-threatening conditions.

The charity provides practical, emotional and mental health and wellbeing support for children and their families throughout their stay in hospital.

Co-founder of The Millie Wright Children’s Charity, Ceri, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting our second Winter Ball at York Racecourse on Saturday November 25. It’s going to be an evening of glamour, entertainment and fundraising for a great cause.

"We look forward to welcoming you to a sparkling drinks reception followed by a sumptuous three course meal, auction and evening of live music.

"Known as ‘Peter and Millie’s Winter Ball’ the event also recognises the life of Peter Woodmansey a former Bootham school student who died in 2020 after a short battle with leukaemia."

The Ball is held in memory of Millie Wright and Peter Woodmansey (Image: Supplied)

The event will be hosted by TV presenter Amy Garcia and will include a live auction hosted by Dave and Derek Mathewson from TV’s Bangers and Cash.

Charity patron, Olympic Gymnastic Nile Wilson, said: “I’m so excited to be attending The Millie Wright Children’s Charity Winter Ball. As patron I have seen at first hand the amazing work this incredible charity is doing and how vital it is to raise awareness and raise funds at events like this. It’s going to be a night to remember, I can’t wait to see everyone.”

The Winter Ball starts at 6.30pm and will run until around 1am. Tickets are £65 per person and guests will be seated in tables of 10.

Tickets can be booked by calling 077 1616 2525 or emailing events@millieschildrenscharity.org

The Millie Wright Children’s Charity is a hands-on cause based at Leeds Children’s Hospital and is recognised by Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust. Their current initiatives include '#feedtheparents' - helping parents and carers to access free food and drinks, so that they don’t have to leave their child’s bedside.

The charity has been advocating nationally for parents to be fed in hospital since being founded in 2022. Their ‘Saturday Suppers’ and ‘Stocking the Parent's Kitchens’ initiatives have been met with high praise and great thanks from parents and nursing staff alike.

They have just employed their first Family Support Worker to provide much needed help and support for parents.