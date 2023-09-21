York City Football Club Foundation which provides sport and physical activities for people of all ages across the city has joined forces with York based national housebuilder Persimmon in a formal partnership for a second season.

Representatives from Persimmon were at the LNER community stadium on Saturday (September 16) to mark the agreement as York got their first win of the season against Southend United.

The support provided by Persimmon will once again underpin the Foundation’s City Kick About sessions and the Community Tickets programme which gives local young people the chance to watch York City for free at designated fixtures.

This year’s agreement will see Persimmon cover the cost of six such fixtures with the first being last Saturday’s thumping three-nil victory over Southend.

Last season almost 2,500 young City fans took up the chance to watch City for free with another five such chances still to come this season.

Persimmon and YCFC Foundation members at the Community Stadium (Image: Persimmon)

Led by the Foundation’s FA qualified coaches, City Kick About sessions meanwhile run at 2 venues across York two evenings a week, 48 weeks of the year and give all 8-17 year olds access to play football for just £1.

Paula Stainton, YCFC Foundation Manager, said: “Thanks to the support we received last year, we’ve enabled so many young people to both watch football as well as take part in over 150 hours of positive community based physical activity sessions.

“We can’t thank Persimmon enough for their ongoing support, without which we would not be able to offer these impactful initiatives.

“It’s been great establishing the relationship with Persimmon and we are looking forward to building the partnership long term.”

Scott Waters, Managing Director for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire said: “We’re delighted to be renewing our partnership with the York City FC Foundation.

“As a York company it’s particularly rewarding for us to be able to support the invaluable work the York City FC Foundation undertakes in our home city.

“We’re looking forward to working with Paula and the Foundation team over the coming year to help further the impact of these fantastic initiatives.”

York City FC Foundation youngsters on the pitch (Image: Persimmon)

City Kick About sessions run at Huntington Secondary School on Monday evenings from 5pm-6pm for 8-12 yearolds, 6pm-7pm for 13-17 year olds, and at Energise Leisure Centre on Thursday evenings from 5.30pm-6.30pm for 8-12 year olds, and 6.30pm-7.30pm for 13-17 year olds.

It's £1 per drop in activity and new participants must complete a registration form on the first night and those for anyone aged 11 and under must be completed by an appropriate adult.

To find out how to apply for tickets for a designated Foundation Fixture, contact enquiries@yorkcityfcfoundation.co.uk