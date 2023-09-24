Jackie Bower, who runs the Black Cat Rescue centre in North Duffield, said she has struggled throughout 2023 as she has been forced to cancel events due to her health.

Jackie sadly lost her husband in December 2020 - and has continued to operate the cat rescue using her own funding.

She has only managed to organise one event this year, held in February, but she is now hoping to host a coffee morning in October.

Jackie, who celebrates her 70th birthday on October 9, said: "I have booked the Hawdon Institute in Selby on the morning of Saturday October 7. This will be our only coffee morning for 2023 and I'm combining my birthday celebration as well at the same event.

"Hopefully all my friends and regular supporters will come along. Instead of presents, donations for the cats would be much appreciated.

"The event is 9.30am until 12pm and as usual there will be refreshments and home baking, quality raffle, tombola and items for sale."

Anyone looking to support Jackie's appeal can send food via the Black Cat Rescue website or by supermarket delivery.

Cash donations can be made via PayPal at blackcatrescue21@yahoo.co.uk or bank transfer.